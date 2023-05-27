National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Declares $0.56 Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share ($2.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.07%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 6.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Storage Affiliates Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSA is 0.24%, an increase of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 89,615K shares. The put/call ratio of NSA is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.61% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Storage Affiliates Trust is 44.23. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 19.61% from its latest reported closing price of 36.98.

The projected annual revenue for National Storage Affiliates Trust is 842MM, an increase of 1.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,888K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,942K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,719K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 10.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,671K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 8.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,607K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 10.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,260K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 12.80% over the last quarter.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

