National Storage Affiliates Trust Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.1% to hit US$109m. National Storage Affiliates Trust also reported a statutory profit of US$0.15, which was an impressive 114% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:NSA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the latest results, National Storage Affiliates Trust's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$453.5m in 2021. This would be a decent 8.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$0.48, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$453.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.45 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on National Storage Affiliates Trust's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target fell 15% to US$35.25, suggesting the increase in earnings forecasts was not enough to offset other the analysts concerns. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic National Storage Affiliates Trust analyst has a price target of US$43.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$31.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that National Storage Affiliates Trust's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 8.4%, compared to a historical growth rate of 22% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.0% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while National Storage Affiliates Trust's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards National Storage Affiliates Trust following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for National Storage Affiliates Trust going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for National Storage Affiliates Trust (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

