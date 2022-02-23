National Storage Affiliates Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NSA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.06, changing hands as low as $56.71 per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSA's low point in its 52 week range is $37 per share, with $70.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.85.

