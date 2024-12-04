National Storage Affiliates Incentivizes Leadership Post-Internalization

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

National Storage Affiliates ( (NSA) ) has provided an update.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has rewarded its executive officers with special long-term incentive plan units following the internalization of its regional operators. These awards recognize their efforts, with vesting conditions based on time and performance, aimed at cost savings, operational transitions, and internalization completion. This strategic move highlights the company’s focus on aligning leadership incentives with achieving key organizational goals.

