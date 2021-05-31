National Storage Affiliates Bumps up Quarterly Dividend by 8.6%

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) increased its quarterly cash dividend by 8.6% to $0.38 per share. NSA is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties in the United States.

The dividend is payable on June 30 to shareholders of record on June 15. The company’s annual dividend of $1.52 per share reflects a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The company also announced a dividend of $0.375 per share on the company’s 6% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares. (See National Storage Affiliates stock analysis on TipRanks)

On May 4, NSA reported strong Q1 results. The company’s funds from operations (FFO) of $0.49 per share increased 22.5% year-over-year and earnings of $0.19 per share increased 217% from the prior-year period.

Following the solid Q1 results, Wells Fargo analyst Todd Stender maintained a Buy rating on the stock and lifted the price target to $52 (from $45), which implies 12.8% upside potential.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 4 Buys and 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $47.67 implies 3.4% upside potential to current levels. Shares have gained 50.5% over the past year.

According to TipRanks’ Smart Score system, NSA gets a 6 out of 10, which indicates that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.