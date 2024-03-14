National Steel (SID) Shares Dip as Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Shares of National Steel SID fell 3% since it reported fourth-quarter 2024 results on Mar 6, delivering earnings per share (EPS) of 13 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. It reported an EPS of 3 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Domestic revenues decreased 7.3% year over year to R$5.48 billion ($1.1 billion). The company’s international business revenues improved 25.1% year over year to R$6.52 billion ($1.31 billion).



For the December 2023-end quarter, net revenues were R$12 billion ($2.42 billion), up 7.9% year over year. The company reported a net income of R$851 million ($171 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, which marked a 332% improvement year-over-year.

National Steel Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

National Steel Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | National Steel Company Quote

Segmental Performance

Steel: The segment’s revenues totaled R$5.65 billion ($1.14 billion), down 6.6% year over year. Steel sales were 1,064 thousand tons, up 5.6% from 1,008 thousand tons in the fourth quarter of 2022. Iron ore sales were 11,144 thousand tons, marking a 15% rise from the prior-year quarter.



Mining: The segment generated revenues of R$5.03 billion ($1.01 billion), up 42.5% year over year.

Logistics (Port and Railways): Revenues came in at R$795 million ($160 million), up 14.6% year over year.



Energy: The segment’s revenues totaled R$125 million ($25 million), which marked an 18.8% year-over-year fall.



Cement: The segment’s revenues declined 7.7% year over year to R$1.1 billion ($0.22 billion).

Margin & Costs

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company’s cost of sales increased 6% year-over-year to R$8.34 billion ($1.68 billion). Gross profit declined 11.8% year over year to R$3.67 billion ($0.74 billion). The gross margin came in at 30.6% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 29.5%.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved 16.1% year over year to R$3.63 billion ($0.73 billion). The EBITDA margin was 30.2% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 28.1%.

2023 Results

The company delivered a net income of R$0.40 billion ($0.08 billion) in 2023 compared with R$2.17 billion ($0.44 billion) in 2022. It reported sales of R$45.43 billion ($9.14 billion), up 2.4% year over year.



The company delivered EPS of 6 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. It reported an EPS of 32 cents in the prior-year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

The company had cash and cash equivalents of R$16.05 billion ($3.23 billion) at the end of 2023, up from R$11.99 billion ($2.41 billion) at the end of 2022. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.58 at the fourth-quarter 2023 end compared with the prior-year quarter’s 2.21.

Price Performance

National Steel’s shares have gained 26.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 22.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

National Steel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Ecolab Inc. ECL, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN. ECL and CRS sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and HWKN has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.39 per share, indicating an increase of 22.7% from the prior year’s reported number. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.7%. ECL shares have gained 41.8% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $4 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 1% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%. CRS shares have gained 33.5% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.61 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current-year earnings has been revised 4.3% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.6%. The company’s shares have rallied 70% in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

National Steel Company (SID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.