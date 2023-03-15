National Steel (SID) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

National Steel SID reported a net income of R$197 million ($37.4 million) during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with R$1,061 million ($190 million) in the prior-year quarter. The company delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 3 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents per share. It reported an EPS of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.



During the December 2022-end quarter, net revenues came in at R$11,129 million ($2,115 million), up 7% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,203 million.

Domestic revenues decreased 10% year over year to R$5,213 million ($990 million). The company’s international business revenues improved 20% year over year to R$5,213 million ($990 million).

National Steel Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

National Steel Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | National Steel Company Quote

Segment Performance

Steel: The segment’s revenues totaled R$6,055 million ($1,150 million), down 21%, year on year. Steel sales were at 1,008 thousand tons, down 1% compared with 1,023 thousand tons in the fourth quarter of 2021. Iron ore sales were 9,729 thousand tons, marking a 26% rise from the last year’s quarter.



Mining: The segment generated revenues of R$3,529 million ($670 million), up 47% year on year.



Logistics (Port and Railways): Revenues came in at R$694 million ($132 million), up 31% year over year.



Energy: The segment’s revenues totaled R$154 million ($29 million), which marked a 228% year-over-year surge.



Cement: The segment’s revenues soared 179% year over year to R$1,181 million ($224 million).

Margin & Costs

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company’s cost of sales came in at R$7,847 million ($1,490 million) compared with R$6,606 million ($1,184 million) recorded in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit declined 13% year on year to R$3,282 million ($623 million). The gross margin came in at 29.5% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 36.2%.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 16% year over year to R$3,123 million ($593 million). EBITDA margin was 28% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 36%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

The company had cash and cash equivalents of R$11,991 million ($2,297 million) at the end of 2022, down from R$16,646 million ($2,983 million) at the end of 2021. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.21 at the fourth-quarter 2022 end, compared with the prior-year quarter’s 0.76.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

National Steel’s shares have fallen 52% in the past year, against the industry’s 27.9% growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

National Steel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Steel Dynamics Inc. STLD, Olympic Steel Inc. ZEUS and Nucor Corporation NUE.



Steel Dynamics currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). STLD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 11.3% on average. STLD has rallied around 23.2% in a year.



Olympic Steel currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ZEUS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 26.2% on average. ZEUS has rallied around 51.7% in a year.



Nucor currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). NUE’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 7.7% on average. NUE has rallied around 20.5% in a year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

National Steel Company (SID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.