National Steel (SID) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

National Steel SID delivered a loss per share of 8 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents. Notably, it reported earnings per share of 4 cents in the prior-year quarter.



The company reported a net loss of R$222.6 million ($41 million) in the second quarter of 2024.

Domestic revenues decreased 4.3% year over year to R$5.5 billion ($1.01 billion). The company’s international business revenues improved 2.7% year over year to R$5.38 billion ($0.99 billion).

For the June-end quarter of 2024, net revenues were R$10.88 billion ($1.99 billion), down 1% year over year.

National Steel Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

National Steel Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | National Steel Company Quote

Segmental Performance

Steel: The segment’s revenues totaled R$5.59 billion ($1.02 billion), down 5.9% year over year. Steel sales were 1,122.6 thousand tons, up 6.8% from the second quarter of 2023. Iron ore sales were 10,792.2 thousand tons, marking a 4.1% decrease from the prior-year quarter.



Mining: The segment generated revenues of R$3.35 billion ($0.61 billion), down 7.8% year over year.



Logistics (Port & Railways): The segment’s revenues were R$839 million ($154 million), up 16% year over year.



Energy: The segment’s revenues totaled R$103 million ($19 million), which marked a 35% year-over-year fall.



Cement: The segment’s revenues improved 8.4% year over year to R$1.2 billion ($0.28 billion).

Margin & Costs

In the second quarter of 2024, the company’s cost of sales decreased 9.8% year over year to R$7.89 billion ($1.45 billion). Gross profit improved 33.2% year over year to R$2.99 billion ($0.55 billion). The gross margin came in at 27.6% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 20.4%.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved 16.9% year over year to R$2.65 billion ($0.73 billion). The EBITDA margin was 24.3% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 20.6%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

The company had cash and cash equivalents of R$15.54 billion ($2.85 billion) at the end of second-quarter 2024, up from R$11.97 billion ($2.19 billion) at the end of the prior-year quarter. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.6 at the second-quarter 2024 end.

Price Performance

National Steel’s shares have lost 3.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

SID currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Performance

Commercial Metals Company CMC reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.02 in third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended May 31, 2024), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00. However, the bottom line fell 48.5% year over year.



Revenues of CMC in the reported quarter came in at $2.08 billion compared with the year-ago quarter’s $2.34 billion. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion.



ArcelorMittal S.A. MT recorded a net income of $504 million or 63 cents per share in second-quarter 2024 compared with $1,860 million or $2.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 per share.



Total revenues of MT fell around 13% year over year to $16,249 million in the quarter. The figure also missed the consensus estimate of $16,911.4 million.



Nucor Corporation NUE reported earnings of $2.68 per share in the second quarter of 2024, down from earnings of $5.81 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31.



NUE recorded revenues of $8,077.2 million, down around 15% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,607.7 million.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

National Steel Company (SID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.