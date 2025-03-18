National Steel Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Inch Up Y/Y

National Steel SID reported a fourth-quarter 2024 loss per share of 8 cents, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. It reported earnings of 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.



SID’s Q4 Top Line Rises on Higher Domestic Revenues

Domestic revenues increased 8.4% year over year to R$5.95 billion ($1.04 billion). The company’s international business revenues fell 6.8% year over year to R$6.08 billion ($1.07 billion).

For the December-end quarter, net revenues were R$12 billion ($2.06 billion), up 0.2% year over year. The company incurred a net loss of R$85 million ($14.95 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

National Steel’s Q4 Segmental Performance

Steel: The segment’s revenues totaled R$6.16 billion ($1.08 billion), up 13% year over year. Steel sales were 1,175 thousand tons, up 10.4% from 1,064 thousand tons in the fourth quarter of 2023. Iron ore sales were 10,731 thousand tons, marking a 3.7% decline from the prior-year quarter.



Mining: The segment generated revenues of R$3.93 billion ($0.69 billion), down 21.8% year over year.

Logistics (Port and Railways): The segment’s revenues were R$758 million ($133 million), down 4.7% year over year.



Energy: The segment’s revenues totaled R$163 million ($28.6 million), which marked 30.4% year-over-year growth.



Cement: The segment’s revenues grew 8% year over year to R$1.18 billion ($0.21 billion).

SID’s Margins Dip in Q4

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company’s cost of sales decreased 1.1% year over year to R$8.24 billion ($1.45 billion). Gross profit increased 3.1% year over year to R$3.78 billion ($0.67 billion). The gross margin was 31.5% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 30.6%.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved 16.1% year over year to R$3.33 billion ($0.58 billion). The EBITDA margin was 26.8% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 29.1%.

National Steel’s 2024 Results

SID delivered a net loss of R$1.5 billion ($0.26 billion) in 2024 against the net income of R$403 million ($70.9 million) in 2023. It reported revenues of R$43.68 billion ($7.69 billion), down 3.9% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.44 billion.



National Steel incurred a loss of 36 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents. It reported earnings per share of 6 cents in the prior-year.



The company had cash and cash equivalents of R$23.31 billion ($4.10 billion) at the end of 2024, up from R$16.04 billion at the end of 2023.

SID Stock’s Price Performance

National Steel’s shares have lost 36.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 16.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

National Steel’s Peer Performances

ArcelorMittal S.A. MT recorded adjusted earnings of 52 cents for fourth-quarter 2024 compared with $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents.



MT’s revenues rose 1.1% year over year to $14.71 billion in the quarter. However, the figure missed the consensus estimate of $15.55 billion due to a decline in average steel selling prices.



Nucor Corporation NUE reported earnings of $1.22 per share for fourth-quarter 2024, down from $3.16 in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents.



NUE recorded net sales of $7.07 billion, down 8.2% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,598 million. Earnings declined primarily due to lower prices.

SID’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A better-ranked stock from the basic materials space is Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS shares skyrocketed 219.3% in the last year.

