National Steel Company (SID) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

National Steel Company (SID) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SID prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 99900% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SID was $9.84, representing a -4.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.33 and a 730.38% increase over the 52 week low of $1.19.

SID is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). SID's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports SID's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 265.83%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SID Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SID through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SID as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX)

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 49.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SID at 5.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.