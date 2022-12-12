US Markets

National security trial for Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon postponed to next Sept

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

December 12, 2022 — 10:46 pm EST

Written by Jessie Pang for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Tuesday postponed a landmark national security trial against Hong Kong media tycoon and China critic Jimmy Lai to late September next year.

The delay for this closely-watched trial comes as Hong Kong waits for China's top legislative body to make a ruling on whether foreign lawyers would be allowed to work on national security cases.

(Reporting by Jessie Pang; Editing by James Pomfret)

((james.pomfret@thomsonreuters.com; +852-28436390; Reuters Messaging: james.pomfret.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.