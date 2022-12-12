National security trial for Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon postponed to next Sept

HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Tuesday postponed a landmark national security trial against Hong Kong media tycoon and China critic Jimmy Lai to late September next year.

The delay for this closely-watched trial comes as Hong Kong waits for China's top legislative body to make a ruling on whether foreign lawyers would be allowed to work on national security cases.

(Reporting by Jessie Pang; Editing by James Pomfret)

