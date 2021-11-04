National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NSEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.14, the dividend yield is 2.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSEC was $10.14, representing a -23.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.25 and a 4.97% increase over the 52 week low of $9.66.

NSEC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). NSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.33.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nsec Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.