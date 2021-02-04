National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NSEC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSEC was $11, representing a -35.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.95 and a 8.48% increase over the 52 week low of $10.14.

NSEC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). NSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.8.

