National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NSEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.63, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSEC was $10.63, representing a -33.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.10 and a 10.04% increase over the 52 week low of $9.66.

NSEC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). NSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.41.

