National Rifle Association says it has filed bankruptcy petitions in U.S. court

Jan Wolfe Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The National Rifle Association on Friday said in a statement that it has filed bankruptcy petitions in U.S. court as part of a restructuring plan.

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The National Rifle Association on Friday said in a statement that it has filed bankruptcy petitions in U.S. court as part of a restructuring plan.

