National Rifle Association says it has filed bankruptcy petitions in U.S. court

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The National Rifle Association on Friday said in a statement that it has filed bankruptcy petitions in U.S. court as part of a restructuring plan.

The gun rights advocacy group said it would restructure as a Texas nonprofit to exit what it said was a "a corrupt political and regulatory environment in New York," where it is currently registered.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Leslie Adler and Rosalba O'Brien)

