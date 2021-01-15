National Rifle Association says it has filed bankruptcy petitions in U.S. court
By Jan Wolfe
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The National Rifle Association on Friday said in a statement that it has filed bankruptcy petitions in U.S. court as part of a restructuring plan.
The gun rights advocacy group said it would restructure as a Texas nonprofit to exit what it said was a "a corrupt political and regulatory environment in New York," where it is currently registered.
