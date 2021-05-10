National Retail Properties' Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of National Retail Properties Inc's 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NNN.PRF) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $25.87 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NNN.PRF was trading at a 4.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.90% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NNN.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on National Retail Properties Inc's 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, National Retail Properties Inc's 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NNN.PRF) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NNN) are down about 1.5%.

