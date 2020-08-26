National Retail Properties Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 8/28/20, National Retail Properties Inc's 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NNN.PRF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 9/15/20. As a percentage of NNN.PRF's recent share price of $26.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of NNN.PRF to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when NNN.PRF shares open for trading on 8/28/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.98%, which compares to an average yield of 7.40% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNN.PRF shares, versus NNN:

Below is a dividend history chart for NNN.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on National Retail Properties Inc's 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, National Retail Properties Inc's 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NNN.PRF) is currently up about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NNN) are down about 1.6%.

