National Retail Properties Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 2/27/20, National Retail Properties Inc's 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NNN.PRF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 3/16/20. As a percentage of NNN.PRF's recent share price of $26.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of NNN.PRF to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when NNN.PRF shares open for trading on 2/27/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.91%, which compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNN.PRF shares, versus NNN:

Below is a dividend history chart for NNN.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on National Retail Properties Inc's 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, National Retail Properties Inc's 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NNN.PRF) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NNN) are off about 2.1%.

