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National Retail Properties Q4 Net Profit Declines; Boosts FY26 FFO Outlook

April 30, 2026 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - REIT National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) reported Thursday that net earnings for the first quarter declined to $93.95 million or $0.50 per share from $96.46 million or $0.51 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Funds from Operations or FFO, available to common stockholders for the quarter were $163.15 million or $0.86 per share, up from $158.73 million or $0.85 per share last year.

Core FFO, available to common stockholders was $163.58 million or $0.86 per share, compared to $160.91 million or $0.86 per share a year ago.

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders was $165.68 million or $0.87 per share, compared to $163.02 million or $0.87 per share a year ago.

Revenues for the quarter grew to $240.42 million from $230.85 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects core FFO in a range of $3.48 to $3.54 per share, AFFO in a range of $3.53 to $3.59 per share and net earnings in a range of $2.02 to $2.08 per share.

Previously, the company expected core FFO in the range of $3.47 to $3.53 per share, AFFO in the range of $3.52 to $3.58 per share and net earnings in the range of $2.02 to $2.08 per share.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, NNN is trading on the NYSE at $43.49, down $0.04 or 0.09 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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