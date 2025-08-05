National Retail Properties Q2 Results Top Estimates, But Trims FY25 EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - REIT National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) reported Thursday that net earnings for the second quarter declined to $100.53 million or $0.54 per share from $106.67 million or $0.58 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Funds from Operations or FFO, available to common stockholders for the quarter were $157.18 million or $0.84 per share, up from $152.38 million or $0.83 per share last year.

Core FFO, available to common stockholders was $157.37 million or $0.84 per share, compared to $152.53 million or $0.83 per share a year ago.

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders was $158.52 million or $0.85 per share, compared to $153.60 million or $0.84 per share a year ago

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter grew to $226.80 million from $216.81 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $224.28 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects core FFO in a range of $3.34 to $3.39 per share, AFFO in a range of $3.40 to $3.45 per share and net earnings in a range of $1.93 to $1.98 per share.

Previously, the company expected core FFO in the range of $3.33 to $3.38 per share, AFFO in the range of $3.39 to $3.44 per share and net earnings in the range of $1.97 to $2.02 per share.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $2.00 per share for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.