National Retail Properties (NNN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

National Retail Properties (NNN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NNN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.97% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.05, the dividend yield is 6.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NNN was $33.05, representing a -44.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.26 and a 37.48% increase over the 52 week low of $24.04.

NNN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). NNN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports NNN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.31%, compared to an industry average of -21.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NNN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NNN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NNN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDY with an decrease of -4.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NNN at 1.81%.

