National Retail Properties (NNN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

National Retail Properties (NNN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NNN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NNN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NNN was $40.85, representing a -30.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.87 and a 69.93% increase over the 52 week low of $24.04.

NNN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). NNN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports NNN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.23%, compared to an industry average of -19.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NNN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NNN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NNN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDY with an increase of 12.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NNN at 2.07%.

