National Retail Properties (NNN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

National Retail Properties (NNN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NNN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NNN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.09, the dividend yield is 4.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NNN was $47.09, representing a -1.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.69 and a 82.03% increase over the 52 week low of $25.87.

NNN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). NNN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.22. Zacks Investment Research reports NNN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.45%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NNN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NNN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NNN as a top-10 holding:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (QSY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QSY with an increase of 22.03% over the last 100 days. NETL has the highest percent weighting of NNN at 7.96%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.