National Retail Properties (NNN) Declares $0.55 Dividend

National Retail Properties said on April 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.68%, the lowest has been 3.51%, and the highest has been 7.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 872 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Retail Properties. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNN is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 186,367K shares. The put/call ratio of NNN is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Retail Properties is $50.84. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 19.52% from its latest reported closing price of $42.54.

The projected annual revenue for National Retail Properties is $803MM, an increase of 3.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UMDD - ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,504K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Clarion Global Real Estate Portfolio holds 368K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 52.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 121.66% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,293K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,195K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Swiss National Bank holds 428K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 18.15% over the last quarter.

National Retail Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

