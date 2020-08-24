National Retail Properties Names Stephen Horn As COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN), a real estate investment trust, said Monday that its board of directors has appointed Stephen Horn, Jr. as Chief Operating Officer. Horn also retains the title of Executive Vice President.

Horn has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Acquisition Officer of National Retail Properties since January 2, 2014. During that time, he has overseen the acquisition of about $4.5 billion of new investment properties as the company's portfolio grew to more than 3,100 properties.

Horn previously served as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions for National Retail Properties from June 2008 to December 2013, and as Vice President of Acquisitions of the company from 2003 to 2008.

Prior to 2003, Horn worked in the mergers and acquisitions group at A.G. Edwards & Sons in St. Louis, Missouri. He is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and the International Council of Shopping Centers.

