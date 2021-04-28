National Retail Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:NNN) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

National Retail Properties' (NYSE:NNN) stock is up by a considerable 18% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on National Retail Properties' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for National Retail Properties is:

5.3% = US$229m ÷ US$4.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

National Retail Properties' Earnings Growth And 5.3% ROE

At first glance, National Retail Properties' ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 5.0%. Even so, National Retail Properties has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 5.7%. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared National Retail Properties' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 10% in the same period.

NYSE:NNN Past Earnings Growth April 28th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is NNN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NNN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is National Retail Properties Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

National Retail Properties seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 88%, meaning the company retains only 12% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Besides, National Retail Properties has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 76%. However, National Retail Properties' ROE is predicted to rise to 8.5% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about National Retail Properties. While the company has posted a decent earnings growth, We do feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings at a higher rate of return. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

