National Retail Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:NNN) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

With its stock down 6.9% over the past week, it is easy to disregard National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN). Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. In this article, we decided to focus on National Retail Properties' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for National Retail Properties is:

6.4% = US$274m ÷ US$4.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of National Retail Properties' Earnings Growth And 6.4% ROE

On the face of it, National Retail Properties' ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.7%. Having said that, National Retail Properties has shown a meagre net income growth of 2.2% over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high . Hence, this does provide some context to low earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared National Retail Properties' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 9.0% in the same period.

NYSE:NNN Past Earnings Growth January 24th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if National Retail Properties is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is National Retail Properties Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

National Retail Properties seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 72% (or a retention ratio of 28%). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Accordingly, this suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of the high payout.

Additionally, National Retail Properties has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 71%. Regardless, the future ROE for National Retail Properties is predicted to rise to 8.2% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning National Retail Properties. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

