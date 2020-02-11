National Retail Properties, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share

(RTTNews) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $58.53 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $27.98 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, National Retail Properties, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $122.21 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $173.38 million from $158.98 million last year.

National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $122.21 Mln. vs. $103.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $173.38 Mln vs. $158.98 Mln last year.

