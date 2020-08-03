National Retail Properties, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $41.78 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $70.10 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, National Retail Properties, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83.24 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $163.70 million from $164.79 million last year.

National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $83.24 Mln. vs. $112.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $163.70 Mln vs. $164.79 Mln last year.

