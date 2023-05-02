National Retail Properties, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $90.17 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $81.37 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, National Retail Properties, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $148.17 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $204.11 million from $190.28 million last year.

National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $90.17 Mln. vs. $81.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.50 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $204.11 Mln vs. $190.28 Mln last year.

