NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES Earnings Results: $NNN Reports Quarterly Earnings

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES ($NNN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, beating estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $218,350,000, missing estimates of $219,782,837 by $-1,432,837.
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES insiders have traded $NNN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN A JR HORN (President & CEO) sold 28,192 shares for an estimated $1,314,311
- KEVIN B HABICHT (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 24,222 shares for an estimated $1,112,516
- JONATHAN ADAMO (EVP, Portfolio Operations) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $235,500
- MICHELLE LYNN MILLER (EVP,Chief Acctg & Tech Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $42,510
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,896,774 shares (+43.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $188,954,571
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,041,208 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,488,175
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 919,304 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,553,568
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 853,805 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,877,934
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 773,100 shares (+770.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,487,619
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC. added 716,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,767,087
- CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC removed 686,359 shares (-83.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,037,765
