NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES Earnings Results: $NNN Reports Quarterly Earnings

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES ($NNN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, beating estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $218,350,000, missing estimates of $219,782,837 by $-1,432,837.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NNN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES insiders have traded $NNN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN A JR HORN (President & CEO) sold 28,192 shares for an estimated $1,314,311

KEVIN B HABICHT (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 24,222 shares for an estimated $1,112,516

JONATHAN ADAMO (EVP, Portfolio Operations) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $235,500

MICHELLE LYNN MILLER (EVP,Chief Acctg & Tech Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $42,510

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.