News & Insights

Stocks
NNN

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES Earnings Results: $NNN Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 11, 2025 — 08:55 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES ($NNN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, beating estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $218,350,000, missing estimates of $219,782,837 by $-1,432,837.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NNN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES insiders have traded $NNN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEPHEN A JR HORN (President & CEO) sold 28,192 shares for an estimated $1,314,311
  • KEVIN B HABICHT (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 24,222 shares for an estimated $1,112,516
  • JONATHAN ADAMO (EVP, Portfolio Operations) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $235,500
  • MICHELLE LYNN MILLER (EVP,Chief Acctg & Tech Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $42,510

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NNN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.