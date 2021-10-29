National Retail Properties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NNN

In trading on Friday, shares of National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.56, changing hands as low as $45.38 per share. National Retail Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NNN's low point in its 52 week range is $31.72 per share, with $50.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.67.

