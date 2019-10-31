Markets
National Retail Properties Boosts FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, real estate investment trust National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) raised its Core FFO and AFFO guidance for the full-year 2019. It also initiated outlook for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects core FFO in a range of $2.74 to $2.77 per share and AFFO in a range of $2.79 to $2.82 per share.

Previously, the company expected core FFO in the range of $2.71 to $2.76 per share and AFFO in a range of $2.76 to $2.81 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.68 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, the company now expects Core FFO in the range of $2.83 to $2.87 per share and AFFO in the range of $2.90 to $2.94 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.71 per share for the year.

