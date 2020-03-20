National Retail Federation Seeks Clarification on 'Essential Businesses'

As more states move to issue shelter-in-place orders that allow only "essential businesses" to remain open, the National Retail Federation (NRF) has written a letter to President Trump asking for clarification on what, exactly, qualifies as essential.

Typically such businesses have included grocery stores, pharmacies, and banks, but the trade group believes more businesses should be included, such as convenience stores; transportation and delivery services that ship groceries and other items; agricultural and farm retail stores, including pet stores; gas stations, auto parts, and auto repair shops; hardware and home improvement stores; and more.

Image source: Getty Images.

The list does not appear to include video game retailers like GameStop (NYSE: GME), which reportedly told its stores to remain open, as it considers their ability to enhance the experience of staying home to be essential.

A hodgepodge of rules

New York joined California in issuing a stay-at-home order today that lists five permissible activities to leave their house, including tasks related to the health and safety of people or pets, grocery shopping, exercising, taking care of a family member in someone else's house, or traveling to an essential business.

Because local governments seem to be diverging from statewide guidance on what businesses may remain open and which should close, the NRF believes the federal government should set a clear definition.

The group also wants the federal government to exempt large format-grocery stores, big-box retailers, and wholesale clubs from limitations on allowing just 50 customers in a store at a time. As localities have banned gatherings of more than 50 people, retailers including Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) have begun enforcing the limits.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Home Depot and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $120 calls on Home Depot and short January 2021 $210 calls on Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.