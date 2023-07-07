National Research (NRC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of National Research Corp (Symbol: NRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.13, changing hands as low as $41.69 per share. National Research Corp shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NRC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.10 per share, with $47.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.88.

