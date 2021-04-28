National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for National Research, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.42 = US$43m ÷ (US$133m - US$32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, National Research has an ROCE of 42%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for National Research's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating National Research's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From National Research's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from National Research. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 42%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 21%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 24%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line On National Research's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what National Research has. And a remarkable 278% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

