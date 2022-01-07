National Research Corporation's (NASDAQ:NRC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 4.1% over the past month, it is easy to disregard National Research (NASDAQ:NRC). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study National Research's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for National Research is:

43% = US$36m ÷ US$83m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.43 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

National Research's Earnings Growth And 43% ROE

First thing first, we like that National Research has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 17% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 13% net income growth seen by National Research over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that National Research's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 16% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:NRC Past Earnings Growth January 7th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is National Research fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is National Research Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 49% (implying that the company retains 51% of its profits), it seems that National Research is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, National Research has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with National Research's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for National Research.

