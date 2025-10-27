National Research Corporation Q3 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - National Research Corporation (NRC) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.12 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $5.68 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $5.01 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $34.60 million from $35.81 million last year.

National Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.12 Mln. vs. $5.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $34.60 Mln vs. $35.81 Mln last year.

