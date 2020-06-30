National Research Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NRC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of National Research Corp (Symbol: NRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.20, changing hands as high as $58.43 per share. National Research Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NRC's low point in its 52 week range is $34 per share, with $71.3525 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.21.

