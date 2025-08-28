Markets
National Research Appoints Shane Harrison As EVP And CFO

August 28, 2025 — 08:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company National Research Corp. (NRC), doing business as NRC Health, announced Thursday the appointment of Shane Harrison as its incoming Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective on or about September 25, 2025.

Harrison is a seasoned finance leader with more than 25 years of experience spanning corporate finance, investor relations, and strategic transactions. He most recently served as Senior Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations at PowerSchool, a leading K-12 education SaaS provider, since 2022.

Prior to that, Harrison served as Senior Vice President - Corporate Development for NAVEX Global from 2019 -2021, and in various positions, including Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Corporate Treasurer, and Interim CFO, for FLIR Systems from 2010-2019.

Harrison began his career with Deloitte and was an investment banker at Lehman Brothers.

