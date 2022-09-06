books
National Read A Book Day: A Look Into Nasdaq’s Bookshelf

On National Read A Book Day, we celebrate book lovers everywhere. Whether it’s for education, self-help, or leisure, our Nasdaq executives share their best reads of the year so far and why these are their favorite selections.

At Nasdaq, we encourage inclusive growth. We also believe in the power of storytelling, which can help create a window into a new world and convey knowledge with limitless potential. On National Read A Book Day, we celebrate book lovers everywhere. Whether it’s for education, self-help, or leisure, our Nasdaq executives share their best reads of the year so far and why these are their favorite selections.

Take a look below and find out if any of these reads made your list as well:

1. Extreme Ownership by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin

National Read a Book Day - Jeremy Skule
The current macro environment presents unique challenges to team dynamics. “Extreme Ownership” is about overcoming adversity and maximizing the performance of your team.
Jeremy Skule, Chief Strategy Officer

2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

National Read a Book Day - Ann Dennison
The Midnight Library is clever and heart-tugging. I love finding a book that makes me think about things differently.   It was a quick and enjoyable read – great for an afternoon at the beach!
Ann Dennison, Chief Financial Officer

3. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson

National Read a Book Day - Brian Buckley
This book shows you how the tenacious pursuit of the smallest things can lead to the biggest outcomes.
Brian Buckley, Chief Marketing Officer

4. The Practice of Groundedness by Brad Stulberg

National Read a Book Day - Farah Sodhi
This book defines groundedness as a sense of inner strength and stability that allows you to be strong and durable amidst all kinds of weather.
Farah Sodhi, VP, Business Unit CFO

5. Black Software by Charlton D. McIlwain

National Read a Book Day - Lubens Bonhomme
The book highlights ways digital technology (i.e., social media) have amplified and used as a critical platform to fight against racial injustice around the world.
Lubens Bonhomme, IT Audit Director

6. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

National Read a Book Day - Karen Snow
Pachinko is a great vacation read - it takes you away to another time and place with plenty of intrigue.
Karen Snow, SVP, Head of U.S. Listings and Revenue

7. Trillion Dollar Coach by Bill Campbell

National Read a Book Day - Jeff Thomas
This is an amazing story of Bill Campbell who was the business coach for the executive teams at Apple, Google, and Intuit. Such an amazing story of how some of the greatest companies on Nasdaq came to be!
Jeff Thomas, SVP, Chief Commercial Officer

8. The Infinite Game by Simon Sinek

National Read a Book Day - Amma Anaman
It’s an eye-opening look at what people and companies can accomplish when they focus on playing the game to stay in the longest, rather than to win, and the perils they face if they don’t.
Amma Anaman, Managing Director and Associate General Counsel

9. The Way of Integrity Finding the Path to You by Martha Beck

National Read a Book Day - Angela Buruss

 

This is a good read for anyone on an authentic, purpose-driven journey to living their true self.
Angela Burruss, Director, Purpose and the Nasdaq Foundation

 

