National Read A Book Day: A Look Into Nasdaq’s Bookshelf

At Nasdaq, we encourage inclusive growth. We also believe in the power of storytelling, which can help create a window into a new world and convey knowledge with limitless potential. On National Read A Book Day, we celebrate book lovers everywhere. Whether it’s for education, self-help, or leisure, our Nasdaq executives share their best reads of the year so far and why these are their favorite selections.

Take a look below and find out if any of these reads made your list as well:

1. Extreme Ownership by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin

The current macro environment presents unique challenges to team dynamics. “Extreme Ownership” is about overcoming adversity and maximizing the performance of your team. Jeremy Skule, Chief Strategy Officer

2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

The Midnight Library is clever and heart-tugging. I love finding a book that makes me think about things differently. It was a quick and enjoyable read – great for an afternoon at the beach! Ann Dennison, Chief Financial Officer

3. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson

This book shows you how the tenacious pursuit of the smallest things can lead to the biggest outcomes. Brian Buckley, Chief Marketing Officer

4. The Practice of Groundedness by Brad Stulberg

This book defines groundedness as a sense of inner strength and stability that allows you to be strong and durable amidst all kinds of weather. Farah Sodhi, VP, Business Unit CFO

5. Black Software by Charlton D. McIlwain

The book highlights ways digital technology (i.e., social media) have amplified and used as a critical platform to fight against racial injustice around the world. Lubens Bonhomme, IT Audit Director

6. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

Pachinko is a great vacation read - it takes you away to another time and place with plenty of intrigue. Karen Snow, SVP, Head of U.S. Listings and Revenue

7. Trillion Dollar Coach by Bill Campbell

This is an amazing story of Bill Campbell who was the business coach for the executive teams at Apple, Google, and Intuit. Such an amazing story of how some of the greatest companies on Nasdaq came to be! Jeff Thomas, SVP, Chief Commercial Officer

8. The Infinite Game by Simon Sinek

It’s an eye-opening look at what people and companies can accomplish when they focus on playing the game to stay in the longest, rather than to win, and the perils they face if they don’t. Amma Anaman, Managing Director and Associate General Counsel

9. The Way of Integrity Finding the Path to You by Martha Beck

This is a good read for anyone on an authentic, purpose-driven journey to living their true self. Angela Burruss, Director, Purpose and the Nasdaq Foundation

