National Presto's Q1 Earnings Fall Y/Y Due to Warehouse Challenges

Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. NPK have declined 0.5% since the company reported earnings for the quarter ended April 5, 2026, compared with a 2.3% gain for the S&P 500 index over the same period. Over the past month, the stock fell 3.1%, underperforming the broader market’s 9.6% advance.

National Presto reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of 93 cents, which dropped from $1.07 in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales of $118.6 million denoted a 14.5% rise from $103.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

However, net earnings declined 12.9% to $6.6 million from $7.6 million a year earlier. The company attributed the mixed performance to strength in its Defense segment offset by operational and demand-related challenges in its Housewares/Small Appliance and Safety businesses.

National Presto Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

National Presto Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | National Presto Industries, Inc. Quote

Defense Segment Drives Revenue Growth

The Defense segment was the primary contributor to the quarter’s sales increase. Segment sales rose by $18.6 million, or 23%, reflecting higher shipments from backlog orders, according to President Maryjo Cohen. Operating earnings in the segment also increased by $1.1 million, or 8.2%, supported by the higher shipment volume.

Despite the revenue gains, profitability in the Defense business faced pressure from several factors. Management cited a less favorable product mix, lower manufacturing absorption and increased allocation of corporate overhead expenses. The lower absorption was tied largely to a two-week shutdown at the government-operated facility responsible for load assembly and pack operations for most 40mm rounds.

Operational Challenges Pressure Consumer Segments

National Presto’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment experienced a sharp decline in sales during the quarter. Revenue in the segment fell by $3.4 million, or 15.6%, primarily because startup issues at a new warehousing facility disrupted shipments during part of the quarter. Management also pointed to weaker demand tied to tariff-driven price increases that negatively affected sales volumes.

The decline in shipment volume, combined with costs associated with launching the new warehouse and a less favorable sales mix, resulted in what management described as a “sizable loss” for the segment.

The Safety segment also reported weaker results. Because the segment distributes products from the same warehouse facility, it experienced shipment disruptions similar to those affecting the Housewares business. As a result, the Safety segment recorded reduced shipments and reported a loss during the quarter.

Management Commentary Highlights Product Expansion

During the quarter, the Safety segment expanded its Rely FX line of specialty commercial fire extinguishers. The company introduced eight new dry chemical extinguishers and four heavy-duty mounting brackets, completing a 10-product lineup that includes extinguishers introduced in late 2025.

Management emphasized the products’ durability and compliance with a broad range of standards, including Underwriters Laboratories, Department of Defense, Coast Guard, Department of Transportation, Mine Safety and Health Administration, and National Fire Protection Association requirements. The extinguishers are designed for use in demanding environments such as military, mining, marine, and emergency-response applications.

The company also noted that the extinguishers are engineered to withstand temperatures ranging from minus 65 degrees Fahrenheit to 160 degrees Fahrenheit and can tolerate impact shocks of up to 200 G’s when mounted using the company’s heavy-duty brackets. Production and marketing of the new products are scheduled to begin in May.

Other Developments

The company continued operational expansion efforts within its Safety segment through the launch of the full Rely FX fire extinguisher product line and the ongoing implementation of its new warehousing facility.

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