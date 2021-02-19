National Presto Recalls Smokers For Electric Shock Risk

(RTTNews) - National Presto Industries Inc. is recalling about 25,000 units of Presto Indoor Electric Smoker citing an electric shock hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This recall involves all units of the Presto Indoor Electric Smokers with Model No. 0601304 or 0601405. The smokers, which prepare smoked meat, fish and vegetables, were sold in black stainless steel and camouflage finishes. The affected products' UPC codes are 075741060132 and 075741060149.

The recalled smokers were manufactured in China. These were sold at Shopko, Sears, Kmart, Belk, Veterans Canteen Store and other home appliance stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, Kohls.com and Walmart.com and other online sites from June 2018 through December 2020 for between $70 and $110.

According to the agency, the heating element/wiring on the smoker is defective, posing an electric shock hazard to consumers.

The Eau Claire, Wisconsin -based company initiated the recall after receiving reports of five smokers tripping circuit breakers and outlets. However, no injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers are asked to return the product to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

In similar recalls due to shock hazard, Jimco Lamps this week called back J Hunt Home and J Hunt and Co. accent tables with charging receptacles.

Belkin in January recalled about 2,280 units of Portable Wireless Chargers + Stand Special Edition due to fire and shock hazards.

