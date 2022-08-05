National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Is Finding It Tricky To Allocate Its Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after glancing at the trends within National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for National Presto Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = US$22m ÷ (US$389m - US$50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Thus, National Presto Industries has an ROCE of 6.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of National Presto Industries, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of National Presto Industries' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 20%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on National Presto Industries becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that National Presto Industries is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for National Presto Industries (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

