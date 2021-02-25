National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $6.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NPK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NPK was $117.87, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $117.87 and a 76.98% increase over the 52 week low of $66.60.

NPK is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO). NPK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NPK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NPK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NPK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 37.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NPK at 1.06%.

