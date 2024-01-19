National Popcorn Day! Free Popcorn, Only in Theaters, Friday, Jan. 19th

Virtually everyone loves popcorn. In fact, in a recent NationalToday survey, 92% of Americans said that they can't get enough of its rich, buttery goodness. With National Popcorn Day arriving this Friday, January 19th, movie theaters across the U.S. are offering spectacular deals on buttered, salted, kettled, and drizzled with caramel popcorn.

Imagine. Each year, nearly 5 billion quarts of popcorn are consumed by moviegoers at U.S. theaters and other venues, according to the National Association of Concessionaires. At home, more than 14 billion quarts are consumed each year. That’s a lot of buttery goodness.

So, sit back and catch a flick while enjoying eye-popping deals on your favorite popped treat at these theaters on January 19th, 2024.

AMC Theaters

AMC Theaters is giving guests free refills on any size popcorn all day long.

Cinemark

Get $2 off all medium and large popcorn. Restrictions apply.

Regal Crown

Free small popcorn for Regal Crown Club members with any ticket purchase. Or, 50% off small popcorn for everyone who isn’t an RCC Member. Or, get one free refill on popcorn on new refillable containers.

ACX Cinemas

Get a free small popcorn at all locations.

Angelika Film Center

50% off all popcorn + free refills on large popcorn and popcorn tubs.

Apple Cinemas

Get 25% off any size popcorn with the purchase of a movie ticket.

Ark Lodge Cinemas

Enjoy $2 off all popcorn sizes.

Brenden Theatres

Enjoy a Large popcorn for the price of a small.

Bay City Cinemas

Free value popcorn (46 oz.) with a ticket purchase.

BJK Entertainment

One free small popcorn with the purchase of any size fountain drink or icee.

Fridley Theatres

$1 off any popcorn.

Celebration Cinema

Large popcorn and medium beverage for only $10. Also, 1/2 off refillable popcorn buckets while supplies last.

CineLux Theatres

Free small popcorn all day.

Cinema Lab

Free small popcorn with ticket purchase at all Cinema Lab theaters. Also, you can purchase an Annual Bowl for only $19 at the Canon City location.

Cinepolis

Get 50% off caramel popcorn and $2 off bottomless butter popcorn.

Cinema 1 Plus

Get a FREE regular popcorn with the purchase of a movie ticket and concession purchase. Or, grab a to-go tub of popcorn and receive a free bag of cheddar or white cheddar popcorn while supplies last (restrictions apply).

CMX Cinemas

CMX Rewards members can enjoy 50% off popcorn.

Dipson Theatres

Free small popcorn with the purchase of a movie ticket.

Emagine

50% off traditional popcorn and 20% off the purchase of an annual refillable bucket

EVO Entertainment

Free popcorn all day

Far Away Entertainment

Get a free small popcorn.

FatCats

1 free large popcorn for rewards members (free signup).

Golden TIcket

$3 per small popcorn on 1/19 only, and $1 refills on the 2024 annual buckets from 1/19-1/21.

Goodrich Quality Theatres

GQT is offering a free value popcorn (46 oz.) with a ticket purchase.

ShowPlace ICON Theatre

50% off all popcorn at all ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen locations

KP Cinemas

KP Cinemas will be offering a free value popcorn (46 oz.) with a ticket purchase.

Landmark Theatres

Show your ticket for free popcorn.

Megaplex Theatres

Get a free small popcorn

LOOK Cinemas

$1 small popcorn

Malco Theatres

All you can eat popcorn for the price of a Medium.

Marquee Cinema

Watch a movie on January 19th and enjoy a free small popcorn.

Maya Cinemas

Enjoy 50% off all popcorn on Jan. 19th.

Miller Theatres

Free popcorn refills on all movie theater popcorn sizes all day. Also, take 20% off gourmet popcorn purchases online and in-store.

Showcase Cinemas

Registered Showcase Starpass members receive a free small popcorn with any ticket purchase.

NCG Cinema

NCG Neighborhood Rewards Members get a free 46 oz. popcorn! 2024 annual tubs are also eligible for a free refill!

Paragon Theaters

Get 50% off all sizes of popcorn.

Prospector Theater

Enjoy 20% Off select Prospector Gourmet Popcorn bags, popcorn packs, and popcorn gifts.

Phoenix Theatres Entertainment

Enjoy free annual popcorn bucket refills!

Premiere Cinemas

Free regular popcorn with drink purchase. Some restrictions apply.

Regency Theatres

Enjoy a free 46 oz. popcorn with ticket purchase (one per ticket).

Santikos Entertainment

Free regular popcorn with the purchase of a movie ticket.

State Theatre

Get a free small popcorn with any F&B purchase at all Studio Movie Grill locations during any showtime.

Tristone Cinemas

Enjoy one free promotion-sized popcorn for each ticket purchased.

UltraStar Cinemas

Free Regular size popcorn with any concession purchase.

VIP Cinemas

Get a free value popcorn (46 oz.) with ticket purchase.

Rialto Cinemas

All popcorn sizes $4. Plus always free refills for movie-lover members.

Royal Cinemas 14 and the world's Tallest IMAX

Complimentary popcorn with the purchase of a soda

For more eye-popping deals in theaters across the U.S., check out Fandango

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.