National Pizza Day Is Feb. 9. Slice Into Savings With These 7 Deals

Let's be honest -- most of us don't need an excuse to eat pizza. But since Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, it's the perfect opportunity to order a pie. You can slice into savings by taking advantage of money-saving deals. Whether you prefer plain cheese or believe that pineapple belongs on pizza (it does!), there's a deal for you. Find out which pizza places have the most delicious discounts so you can cheese the day without ignoring your budget.

1. Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's runs its $6.99 mediYUM promotion daily, and you won't need a coupon or promo code to save. You can get medium two-topping original crust pizzas for $6.99 each. You can satisfy your pizza cravings without depleting your checking account funds.

2. Pizza Hut

As a current promotion, Pizza Hut has its $10 Tastemaker deal. For $10, you can order a large pizza with hand tossed crust or Thin 'N Crispy crust with three toppings of your choice. This offer is available for delivery and carryout. So, which three toppings will you choose?

3. Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza is known for its Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, but the chain also sells several other styles of pizza. On Feb. 9, you can get a 20% discount on all menu-priced pizzas when you use promo code "PIZZA23" and place an online order. This deal is available only on National Pizza Day. Both pick-up and delivery orders qualify for this promotion.

4. Sam's Club

Are you looking for an easy and cheap way to celebrate the holiday? Sam's Club members can score $1 off Member's Mark 16" pizzas. From Feb. 9 through Feb. 12., you can buy a pie for $7.98 instead of $8.98. Cheese, pepperoni, four meat, and deluxe pizzas are available.

5. Uno Pizzeria & Grill

On Feb. 9, you can enjoy buy one, get one 50% off pizzas when placing a takeout order at participating Uno Pizzeria & Grill locations. In addition to serving up deep-dish pizzas, the company has other crust options, including gluten-free and thin-crust pizzas.

6. Domino's

Domino's offers more than one way to score cheap pizza on National Pizza Day. By taking advantage of the pizza chain's Mix and Match Deal, you can get two or more eligible items for $6.99 each. Medium two-topping pizzas qualify for this promotion. Domino's also has a carry-out deal where you can get up to a large one-topping pizza with any crust for $7.99.

7. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

At BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, you can score half-off any large deep dish or tavern-cut pizza Tuesdays through Sundays. This National Pizza Day, use promo code "HALFOFF" at checkout. This limited-time deal is available for takeout and delivery but only when ordering through the brand's website or mobile app.

Get cheesy without going broke

In addition to the national pizza deals highlighted above, don't forget to check if any pizza places based in your community are running money-saving promotions this Thursday. You could score extra savings while supporting your favorite local pizza shop. This National Pizza Day, it's possible to have a slice day while honoring your personal finance goals.

