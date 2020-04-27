Markets
NOV

National Oilwell Varco Q1 Net Loss Widens

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) reported that its net loss attributable to company for the first quarter of 2020 winded to $2.05 billion or $5.34 per share, from $77 million or $0.20 per share in the prior year.

In the latest-quarter, the company recorded a charge of $2.12 billion to write down goodwill, intangible assets, fixed assets and an investment in an unconsolidated affiliate. The company also recognized $132 million in inventory, severance and facility closure charges during the first quarter.

Quarterly revenues were $1.88 billion, down from $1.94 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular