National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Declares $0.05 Dividend

National Oilwell Varco said on February 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $21.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 2.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=165).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.48% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Oilwell Varco is $26.80. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 22.48% from its latest reported closing price of $21.88.

The projected annual revenue for National Oilwell Varco is $8,344MM, an increase of 15.30%. The projected annual EPS is $1.15, an increase of 189.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Oilwell Varco. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 9.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOV is 0.33%, an increase of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 447,319K shares. The put/call ratio of NOV is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 37,173K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,100K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 29,569K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,321K shares, representing a decrease of 19.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 3.72% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 26,905K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,758K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 36.06% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 17,357K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,003K shares, representing a decrease of 26.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 9.00% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 15,244K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,764K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 17.38% over the last quarter.

NOV Background Information

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV's deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

